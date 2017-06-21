'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Hard Mode Will Have 2 Save Slots

Fans playing "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" on Hard Mode will no longer need to worry about overwriting their own save file.

Facebook/breathofthewildzeldaA promotional photo of the video game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Since its release in March, "Breath of the Wild" has been regarded as one of the best in the series. Its first DLC pack, called "The Master Trials," is officially out next week, and one important detail about the game's Hard Mode recently came to light.

Nintendo confirmed through its website that Hard Mode (also known as Master Mode overseas) will have two save slots, separate from the ones for Normal Mode. This means the maximum slots players can have in Hard Mode is two, as opposed to the Normal Mode's six.

As VG247 pointed out, Nintendo's decision to put up two separate slots for Hard Mode is important because players are not allowed to start multiple games in each slot. Starting a new game on a single Switch profile overwrites existing data, so players are left with the option of creating a new user profile to begin a new game. Players can soon avoid the long process once they play in Hard Mode. It's actuallly good news for gamers who want to try the difficult mode without committing to the entire mode.

"The Master Trials" is slated for a June 30 release, and the DLC pack will feature many interesting additions to the game. Fans can try out a new combat arena known as Trials of the Sword, plus new cosmetics and outfits like the Tingle costume.

IGN noted that a second DLC pack for the game, titled "Champions' Ballad," is on the way as well, but details about it remain under wraps. Aside from new content, Nintendo is also launching four new Zelda amiibo figures soon.

Developed and published by Nintendo, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U video game consoles.