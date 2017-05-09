'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: DLC 1 to Introduce New Location, Deadly Breed of Enemies Beyond Silver?

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Details about the first downloadable content (DLC) coming to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" have been revealed, inevitably launching speculations on what the expansion will entail.

Although Nintendo has provided most of the information about the DLC, the company made sure to keep some of it under wraps at the moment.

Called The Master of Trials, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC adds Trial of the Sword, in which Link will battle a horde of enemies that appear one after the other.

The Hyrule warrior will have to clear 45 rooms packed with these deadly enemies in this DLC. He will start off without any weapon or armor, but will earn the necessary gear as he moves from room to room.

At the end of it all, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC will reward players by unlocking "the true power of the Master Sword" and that it will "always be in its glowing powered-up state."

This at the outset suggests that the Master Sword could get unlimited power. However, GameSpot does not believe this will be the case.

The 10-minute cooldown is still expected to be there. This means that it will still power down after a certain amount of use, but when it is in use, it will be consistently be a 60 attack instead of dropping to 30.

There is also a mention of a certain sacred location where the Trial of the Sword takes place. The promotional image shown above teases that it is some sort of shrine.

However, GameSpot makes mention of a secret location found by a Reddit user that offers no means of being opened. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC might provide what is needed to gain access to it.

"The Master of Trials" will also feature a Hard Mode, in which enemies are powered up by one level, which means that red enemies become blue and blue to black.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC is also taking things to the next level in Hard Mode with enemies taking over the skies as well.

This has GameSpot believing that there could more intricate and far dangerous structures waiting for their time to attack. The launch of the expansion could make this happen.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC will be released by the end of the year and could only be purchased along with the second unnamed DLC.