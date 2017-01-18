'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: Learn More About The Different Editions Available To Pre-order

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nintendo finally confirmed the exact release date of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" just recently, so now that fans know when this game is coming, they can now decide which edition of it they want to have.

Facebook/The Legend of Zelda 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is set to be released for the Wii U and the Nintendo Switch on March 3.

Those who are planning to get this new title for the Nintendo Switch have four different editions to choose from.

First off, for fans who want to receive some extra items together with the game, they can go ahead and purchase the Special Edition.

Included in this edition are valuable collectibles such as the Relic of Hyrule: Calamity Ganon tapestry and weather-worn map, the special Sheikah Eye coin and the Sheikah Slate carrying case. There's also a "Breath of the Wild" sound selection CD included in this bundle that will allow players to have the distinctive harmonies of the game accompany them even while they are traveling.

Players who are still looking for something more maybe interested in the Master Edition of this upcoming "Zelda" game.

The Master Edition of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" contains all the other items included in the Special Edition along with one notable addition in the form of the Master Sword of Resurrection figure.

Retail and digital editions of the game are also available for the Nintendo Switch.

As for fans who are planning to get "Breath of the Wild" for the Wii U, they can choose to purchase either the digital or the retail edition, according to the game's official website.

Once players have settled on which edition of the game they want to get, they can proceed to count down the days to its arrival, which is currently set for March 3.

More news about "The Legend of Zelda" Breath of the Wild" should be made available in the near future.