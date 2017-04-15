'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: Nintendo Releases Latest Update to Make the Game 'More Pleasant'

Earlier this week, Nintendo released another update for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" but its changelog only says it makes the game experience "more pleasant."

Facebook/LegendofZelda'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' was released on March 3 on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

On Tuesday, Nintendo released update 1.1.2 for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." However, the video game company did not detail what the update adds or fixes. Its single patch note only said, "Adjustments have been made to make for a more pleasant gaming experience."

It can be recalled that its predecessor, game update 1.1.1, carried the same simple and vague changelog. But despite Nintendo not specifying the changes, several news outlets reported that there is one very visible change in the gameplay of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" since patch 1.1.2 went live.

The most noticeable fix was applied to the infinite arrow exploit that once enabled players to pick up as many as 999 arrows from their enemies. The glitch took effect when players place the game's main protagonist, Link, in a covered spot near some Bokoblin archers.

Bokoblins have the tendency to indiscriminately fire arrows at Link. All of their wasted arrows would then be available for Link to pick up and keep in the player's inventory.

Picking up the arrows is supposed to be tricky. But with the said glitch, players were able to gather a bunch of them without suffering any damages.

However, after installing "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" patch 1.1.2, reports note that the archers will only discharge a specific number of arrows now.

There also used to be a bug that gave the Wolf Link amiibo on the Nintendo Switch 20 hearts even if the default count should only be three. And now, several players have reported that after installing game update 1.1.2, the amiibo now holds the correct default number of hearts.

While the patch details remain vague, Nintendo maintains that installing update 1.1.2 is important "in order to use the game's Internet features."