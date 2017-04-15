'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Patch Update, News Details: Version 1.1.2 Introduces Gameplay Changes

Nintendo Switch's top launch game, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," officially got its third patch update this April 12.

The patch update is tagged as version 1.1.2 and its accompanying patch notes are rather vague, thus gaming enthusiasts are not quite sure as to what the patch really does.

The notes, however, reveal that "adjustments have been made to make for a more pleasant gaming experience."

The patch notes from the second update, which rolled out last March 31, was also short and a little vague, but it did give players improved frame rates for some parts of the game.

Still, a report from EuroGamer found several Reddit users who claimed that the new update removed the infinite arrow exploit wherein Link can simply stand away from the archer's range to avoid getting shot and then collect an unlimited number of arrows afterwards. The new update, however, makes the projectiles disappear after the hero collects 20 or so arrows, also making it difficult to estimate the archer's range.



Another change also concerns the Wolf Link amiibo which can now only give maximum health instead of 20 hearts. However, players can get three hearts once the Twilight Princess HD challenge is finished.



"Breath of the Wild" has so far received three patch updates - the first one was made available on March 3, the same day the game was released.

The game is an open-world action adventure game, wherein players take on the role of a character named Link and explore Hyrule at their own pace, completing missions and quests throughout the journey.

The game's charm lies on its pacing which players can freely control. If players want to progress fast, they can simply take on the missions and quests head-on. But for players who want to explore the game's environment, they can also take it slow and simply just walk around, gather fruits and explore the locations (though beasts and other enemies might still be encountered).

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is only available for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.