'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Speedrun: French Player Completes First 100 Percent Speedrun in 49 Hours

The map of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is undoubtedly vast and intimidating, which is why no one has completed 100 percent of it in a speedrun since its release--until now.

Facebook/LegendofZeldaFrench player Xalikah has completed a 100 percent speedrun of 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.'

French player Xalikah finished a speedrun of the entire map while checking off all the requirements needed on a list. The community was able to come up with the list of all the things that must be accomplished in order to call it 100 percent complete.

The list includes beating all 120 shrines, collecting all heart and stamina upgrades, finishing every main quest, shrine quest and side quest, completing the entire map and compendium, collecting every key item and upgrading all runes and armor.

It has been pointed out that accomplishing all of these tasks is definitely a tall order, but Xalikah took on the challenge and was able to complete it in less than 50 hours--49 hours, nine minutes and 41 seconds, to be exact.

"The hard part is thinking about all the items and stuff you need. Especially when the lack of sleeps kicks in," Xalikah admitted while speaking to Kotaku. "I had a good start on the first 24 hours. When I hit 30 hours, it was hard for me. I felt like the run wasn't going to end, so I decided to take a nap break."

Indeed, the open-world map of Hyrule and its endless possibilities was certainly a difficult task, and it still remains that way even though someone has already completed it. Regardless, Xalikah has set his sights on doing it again, in a shorter amount of time this time around--specifically under 40 hours.

For those who are interested or have 50 hours to spare, the full speedrun can be viewed on Xalikah's Twitch channel. Considering its long duration, the speedrun has been cut into two videos.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.