'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Tips, Tricks: Korok Mask Development Explained

The first DLC pack for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" called The Master Trails is about to come out this week, which means the details for the game's upcoming DLC pack have been released online.

The Korok Mask that will be included in upcoming "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC"

The game's director Hidemaro Fujibayashi talked about the new Korok Mask in the game's official website, saying that since the Korok Seeds are scattered discretely all over the Hyrule map, the Korok Mask is a brand-new item that is linked to the buried creatures.

He also explained the reason why they decided to come up with Korok Masks in the game, saying that they felt that they just talked about the possible enjoyment that will be achieved if players will discover something hidden at a certain location. That is why they started to place some random rocks at different spots as an experiment.

Fujibayashi also explained that as the game's development continues, they decided to change their approach.

"We concluded that simply placing rocks somewhere isn't intriguing or challenging enough to be rewarding, even if you were to find them," he stated. "Instead, we suggested hiding some small creatures there for the finding. So that's how these Koroks, who would normally only live in Korok Forest, ended up scattered across remote areas of Hyrule."

Meanwhile, other reports shared some tips on defeating Calamity Ganon. This demon god incarnation is concealing himself in the Sanctum area of the Hyrule Castle.

Those who already managed to set the four Champions and completing the Divine Beasts free will be able to help players defeat the antagonist. But those who have yet to rescue them will have to face more challenges since Calamity Ganon also uses the same weapons used by the Guardians.

But to defeat the demi god easily, players must use the Master Sword as well as get the Divine Blessings on their side. Using Vah Naboris' blessings while charging a spin attack can also stun Calamity Ganon. This could cause a major damage on the antagonist.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC Pack 1 is expected to be released on Friday, June 30.