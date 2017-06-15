'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Update: 'The Master Trials' DLC Teased at E3 2017

Nintendo's outing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) wouldn't have been complete without announcing additions to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." During the presentation, the company gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) that will arrive to the game very soon.

At their E3 Spotlight, Nintendo announced that they are about to release the first of their two "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLCs. "The Master Trials" was revealed to be arriving this June 30. It will come with several new additions to the game that will surely make Link's journey extra challenging.

The first DLC pack will include Hero's Path Mode, Trial of the Sword, Hard Mode and Travel Medallion. The new content will add more quests and a new feature to Link's journey.

In Trial of the Sword, Link will face a hoard of enemies in a certain sacred location. Here, Hyrule's champion battles them without equipment or weapons. The challenge is one trial after another until he clears all of it. After that, Link will be able to access the power of the Master Sword anytime in the game.

Hero's Path Mode will give an update to Link's map that serves as a tracker. After getting this feature, the player will be able to see where Link has been on the map and can keep track of the places he hasn't explored yet. This update will be suitable for those who want to see every nook and cranny of Hyrule.

Hard Mode will make things more dangerous for Link as enemies will be more difficult to defeat. Enemies will slowly regain their health and enemies are all powered up. The DLC will even give enemies a higher maximum level than what they had before switching to Hard Mode. Players are advised to be extra ready when turning this mode on.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is available worldwide for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.