'The Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Version Release Date News: Game Arriving This Year?

"The Legend of Zelda" is reportedly extending its reach from Nintendo's consoles to the fans' mobile phones. The popular game has been on a roll ever since it was first released in 1986. What can fans expect from the smartphone version of the best-selling game?

Facebook/LegendofZelda Promotional picture of the game "The Legend of Zelda."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the gaming giant Nintendo is looking to expand its mobile lineup after they released "Miitomo," "Fire Emblem Heroes" and "Super Mario Run" on mobile. Although there has yet to be an official announcement from Nintendo, "The Legend of Zelda" may be released in the latter half of 2017, judging by their productive first and second quarters.

With the recent release of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS XL and the company's fixation on 3D, fans are speculating that the release may support 3D features and improved graphics for the popular "The Legend of Zelda." Nintendo and its sister companies have yet to comment on the matter but The Wall Street Journal cited anonymous sources and provided scarce details.

Another game, "Animal Crossing" has been delayed for the latter half of the year and fans are hypothesizing that Nintendo plans to make up for it by releasing "The Legend of Zelda" right after. The company is currently focused on getting their games available for Android and iOS users.

"The Legend of Zelda" revolves around the main protagonist named Link who is frequently tasked to save Princess Zelda from whoever holds her captive. The game features a lot of modes including puzzles, battles, adventures and action. In all its versions, Nintendo has kept much of the original concept with little refinements and additions to the storyline. The game also includes a relic known as the Triforce, three golden triangles.

"The Legend of Zelda" has so far been influential to the gaming community with developers always referring back to Nintendo's creation. If a smartphone version is to be released in the next few months, fans are fervently hoping that Nintendo makes the most out of the wait and current uncertainty.