'The Lego Batman Movie' Release Date, News: Featurette Shows How the Film Came About

The DC hero Batman is known to be a dark, brooding and mysterious individual, evoking almost no emotions at all. In the upcoming animated adaptation in "The Lego Batman Movie" though, audiences are given a glimpse of his funnier side and so much more.

"The Lego Batman Movie" official website Promotional poster for "The Lego Batman Movie"

In the featurette dubbed "Behind the Bricks," a fictional behind-the-scenes footage discusses how the cast came together to create the sequel to "The Lego Movie." Aside from Batman, his butler Alfred Pennyworth, irritating sidekick Robin, new police commissioner Barbara Gordon more popularly known as Batgirl, and self-proclaimed arch-nemesis Joker share their thoughts on the movie.

As usual, Batman shows his narcissistic, egotistical side in the animation spinoff. "Obviously, after I made 'The Lego Movie,' a monster hit more than $468 million dollars worldwide ... it seemed clear to everyone that the world needed more of me," he boasts. "'The Lego Batman Movie' is a way for me to give back to my fans with a glimpse into my real life of fighting crimes and brooding heroes."

For Barbara Gordon, she thinks this is a chance for a vigilante such as Batman and the police force to work as a cohesive unit. The new movie, according to her, is about teamwork and dedication to the peace of Gotham City.

The Joker, on the other hand, reveals his sensitive side. Of course, he boasts that a Batman movie is not complete without the Joker, but that he secretly hopes the dark knight recognizes him. Obviously, he is portrayed as a lovesick puppy, which it then wouldn't be a surprise if the audiences feel for him more.

The film's plot delves into Batman's usual demeanor of working alone, but when the Joker threatens to wreak havoc in the city, he realizes he needs to open up and work with others. In the process of doing so, he slowly puts his defenses down and welcomes the idea of family, whether he accepts it or not.

"The Lego Batman Movie" arrives in cinemas on Feb. 10, 2017.