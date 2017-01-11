'The LEGO Batman Movie' Release Date, News: New Trailers Revealed Ahead of Theater Release Next Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With barely a month to go before its official theater release, two more trailers surface and give a good glimpse of the upcoming film "The LEGO Batman Movie."

YouTube/Comicbook.comScreenshot from one of the trailers of "The LEGO Batman Movie."

The upcoming movie is a spinoff of "The Lego Movie" which was shown in 2014. However, if the first film's main character, Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), loves to work with a team, the spinoff's hero, Batman (Will Arnett), is the complete opposite and wants to do things alone.

One of the trailers is titled "Family" and it focuses on Batman's take on being part of a family again. It also gives fans a glimpse of how things start between Batman and his adopted kid who will later on become his sidekick here, Robin (Michael Cera).

The "Family" trailer opens up by showing Batman's mansion and Robin (also known as Dick Grayson) talking to the pictures on the wall. The trailer then cuts into a scene with Batman and his butler Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes).

Alfred talks to Bruce about having a companion or a family like Robin, saying, "Doesn't he deserve someone to take him under their wing?" But Batman seems dismissive of the topic and sarcastically answers, "You've been watching way too many Lifetime movies and drinking Chardonnay."

In another scene, Alfred tells Batman that he only fears being part of a family again. Then the trailer cuts to a funny scene where Batman stops Robin from getting closer. Robin explains, "I'm trying to give you a big old hug." But the titular superhero answered, "I thought you were attacking me."

The other trailer is called "Cue the Music" and open up to show Batman playing rock music with his guitar in his lair. The trailer provides more fight scenes of Batman and Robin together against their mortal enemy, The Joker (Zach Galifianakis).

Police officer Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, will be voiced by Rosario Dawson while Gotham City's Mayor McCaskill will be played by Mariah Carey. Harley Quinn will also debut as a LEGO character and will be voiced by Jenny Slate.

"The LEGO Batman Movie" will open in U.S. movie theaters on Feb. 10.