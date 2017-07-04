'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' Video Game Release Confirmed for September

The "LEGO Ninjago Movie" video game now has an official release date. The game, which will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, will hit stores this Sept. 22.

Facebook/OfficialLEGONinjago "Lego Ninjago Movie" video game promotional poster.

The "LEGO Ninjago Movie" video game is based on the eponymous movie, which stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Pena, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Munn and Jackie Chan.

In the video game, players can chose from ninja characters such as Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Nya, Cole, Zane and Master Wu. The ultimate goal of the game is to defend the home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army.

"Enhanced movements will help players traverse Ninjago with the fluidity and grace of a secret ninja warrior and improve their combat skills," TT Games managing director Tom Stone said, as quoted by UPI.

The game will take place across eight areas derived from the movie. The game will be familiar to anyone who's played a "LEGO" fame before, but The Lego Group promises "extended movements" in "Ninjago". The game will also feature a Battle Mode wherein up to four local players can play across four different modes, IGN reported.

The game will be out on the same day as "LEGO Ninjago Movie". The animated film is directed by Charlie Bean, and with Phil Lord and Chris Miller serving as producers.

"LEGO Ninjago Movie" is one of the three "Lego" films from Warner Bros. that follows the hit 2014 animated film "The LEGO Movie," which earned $468 million worldwide. "The LEGO Batman Movie" was also a huge hit when it premiered in theaters in February this year.

Dan Fellman, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros, told Variety, "These three films already in the pipeline are just the beginning of a creative and diverse animation slate that will be delighting audiences for years to come."