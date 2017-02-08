'The Librarians' Gets Green Light for Season 4

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Just a couple of days after the season 3 finale aired, "The Librarians" gets another spot at TNT for its fourth season.

Facebook/TheLibrariansOfficial poster from the show's official Facebook page.

The confirmation for another season was announced last Jan. 24 or about two days after the season finale of the show's third installment aired. According to reports, it was a well-deserved call after TNT recorded up to 5.4 million viewers for season 3.

"The Librarians" is a fantasy-adventure series that also serves a spin-off to a movie with the same title and provides continuity to it in terms of plot. The show started airing in December 2014 on the cable network TNT.

Its story revolves around its main characters, including Colonel Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn), Jacob Stone (Christian Kane), Cassandra Cillian (Lindy Booth) and Ezekiel Jones (John Harlan Kim), as they are chosen to become the new guardians of the Library, referred to as Librarians. They are tasked to protect the world from possible threats caused by magical artifacts. They are also expected to ward off bad people who plan to use these artifacts for evil endeavors.

Outside of being guardians of the Library, the four mentioned characters used to have real-life jobs. Eve was a former agent of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. She was one of the first chosen Librarians and is tasked to train her companions. Jacob is a laborer from Oklahoma who happens to have a vast knowledge of art history and architecture. He has an IQ of 190.

The mathematician, Cassandra, possesses an interesting ability as she can retrieve memory. However, this is also related to the auditory and sensory hallucinations she is having. Meanwhile, Ezekiel is known as an expert thief and knows his way around technology. He was once able to hack the London Police security network.

Apart from the four, there is also Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle), who serves as their leader and veteran Librarian. There is also the caretaker of the Library and the Librarians, Jenkins (John Larroquette).

Reports are positive that "The Librarians" season 4 will start airing sometime later this year.