'The Long Dark' Movie Adaptation Revealed

Hinterland's first-person open world survival game "The Long Dark" will be adapted into a live-action film, the developers confirmed.

YouTube/Hinterland Studio Inc. Screengrab from "The Long Dark" wintermute launch trailer

"My goal with Hinterland — starting with The Long Dark — has always been to create original entertainment properties that could span multiple mediums, exploiting the storytelling potential of each form," said Raphael van Lierop, Hinterland founder and creative director.

The studio will team up with producer Jeremy Bolt, who is known for producing the "Resident Evil" movie series, as well as his company, Bolt Pictures.

The script for the film is currently in development. It will be penned by van Lierop. The director for "The Long Dark" adaptation, however, has yet to be set, and the roles have yet to be filled.

If based on the narrative mode of "The Long Dark," the flick will also follow the story of pilot Will Mackenzie and Dr. Astrid Greenwood, who will both find themselves in the midst of the Canadian wilderness following a geomagnetic disaster. While the pair search for each other in the vast wilderness of Northern Canada, they will try to accept how the world around them has changed due to the aurora in the sky.

Details remain sparse as of the moment. More information should be revealed when production progresses.

A preview of what is to come has been shared through a five-minute short film titled "Elegy," based on the gameplay and setting of "The Long Dark." The clip shows how the developer will adapt their video game title into film.

"The Long Dark" first debuted in September of 2014 on Steam Early Access. It was later on launched on Xbox One in June of 2015. As of Aug. 1, the title has been made available on multiple platforms, particularly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles and PCs.

The title has sold over 1.3 million copies prior to its full launch.