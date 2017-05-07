'The Long Dark' Release Date, News: Survival RPG Launches in August, Adds Story Mode

After a long wait, Hinterland's exploration survival game "The Long Dark" is finally set to emerge as a full-fledged game from its beginnings as a crowdfunded project. The title is set to launch on Aug. 1 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The August release will give players access to the first part of the story mode.

Facebook/intothelongdarkA promo image of survival game "The Long Dark" on its official Facebook page.

Hinterland Studio announced the big news through a news post titled "Dev Diary: The Light at the End of the Long Dark," which was put up on Thursday, May 4, on the game's official website. The announcement happily shared a definite timeline and some details about "The Long Dark" and its updates.

On Aug. 1, "The Long Dark" will finally be leaving the early preview stage of its development since the project has been started as a crowdfunded venture. The announcement also promised content in the form of a "story mode" for the title, aside from the sandbox survival gameplay that comprises the main game.

The first two episodes of a five-part story arc called "Wintermute" will also be released with the game's launch on August. With this announcement, Hinterland Studio also released a short trailer video that previews scenes from the first chapters of their new storyline for "The Long Dark."

The game was originally available on Steam and the Xbox One for $20 in the course of its early access period. Fans who have supported the game during this time will get full access to the game, along with the new features and the "Wintermute" story chapters, when the title launches, for no extra charge.

For players who will be getting it on launch day, or for its PlayStation 4 version that was not part of the early access program, "The Long Dark" will retail for $35 and will include everything that the announcement mentioned.

Fans can watch the video below for the launch announcement of "The Long Dark's" first story chapter called "Wintermute," which is coming this August.