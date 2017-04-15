'The Magicians' Season 3 Release Date: Syfy Orders New Season

Syfy has announced that its popular fantasy series "The Magicians" has been renewed for a third season. The cable network ordered 13 episodes for the forthcoming season of the show.

Facebook/MagiciansSyfy A promotional photo for Syfy's fantasy series "The Magicians."

The series, which hails from Universal Cable Productions, has enjoyed strong ratings during its sophomore run. To date, the show's second season is up year over year across all key demographics, and its ratings have nearly doubled compared to its freshman season in social engagements across platforms.

The second season of the fantasy series is currently airing Wednesdays on Syfy, with its finale scheduled for next week. Its third season is slated to premiere in 2018.

"The Magicians" is based on Lev Grossman's best-selling novels, which center on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends, many of whom were students at a magician's school called Brakebills during the show's first season. By the end of season 1, they were thrust into the unfamiliar world of the enchanted and dangerous land of Fillory.

Aside from Ralph, the cast of "The Magicians" include Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy and Jade Tailor.

Executive producers of the fantasy TV series include John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Chris Fisher as well as Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.

Aside from "The Magicians," Syfy renewed two other veteran TV dramas in March. It greenlit the third season of "The Expanse," and also renewed "12 Monkeys" for a fourth and final season.

Last February, the cable channel canceled "Incorporated," a freshman drama from executive producers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Todd, with Ted Humphrey of "The Good Wife" serving as its showrunner.

"The Magicians" season 3 is set to premiere sometime next year. In the meantime, the finale of the current season will air on Wednesday, April 19 at 9 p.m. EDT.