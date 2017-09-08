'The Man in the High Castle' Season 3 News: Brennan Brown Talks Show's Relevance; John Hans Tester Joins Cast

(Photo: Facebook/HighCastleAmazon) A promotional image of "The Man in the High Castle."

With only a few months before "The Man in the High Castle" returns for season 3, actor Brennan Brown recently discussed why the Amazon drama resonates with a lot of viewers.

Brown, who plays the opportunist Robert Childan, recently caught up with Den of Geek to talk about the show's relevance. According to the cast member, he had a chance to get a fan's feedback on the frightening yet eerily relevant theme of the program.

"I was talking to a director ... on [Chicago Med] and she was saying what a fan she was of High Castle and how upset she'd been about the current political situation," Brown shared. "And she said that watching the show provided a lot of comfort for her. And others have come up to me and said that they find it comforting, and that is all that I could ask for — I think all that any of us could ask for," he went on to say.

Last month, it was announced that John Hans Tester has been tapped to play a recurring role in "The Man in the High Castle" season 3. The actor will take on the role of Dr. Josef Mengele, a well-known Nazi physician. Dr. Mengele is a Nobel Prize winner who is living in Berlin as he conducts his new research.

Tester's acting credits include a recurring role on "Royal Pains" for four seasons. He also had guest roles on "True Blood," "The Mentalist," "The Americans" and "Castle." He has appeared on numerous films as well, including the Oscar-winning Ben Affleck film "Argo and "The Informant."

Tester joins season 3 newcomer Jason O'Mara, whose casting was announced in June.

Based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel, "The Man in the High Castle" centers on what would have happened if the Allied Powers lost in World War II.

"The Man in the High Castle" season 3 is expected to premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video.