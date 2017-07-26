'The Mayor' Premiere Date: ABC's New Comedy Show Premieres October 3rd

ABC recently announced the fall premiere dates for the shows for this 2017–2018 season. The announcement includes the release date of the upcoming sitcom "The Mayor."

YouTube/ABC Television Network Promotional banner for ABC’s upcoming comedy series "The Mayor," featuring Brandon Micheal Hall as young rapper-turned-politician, Courtney Rose

The latest comedy series "The Mayor" premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 3. It follows the season 4 premiere of "Black-ish."

As revealed in the synopsis of the forthcoming comedy series, the show follows a young rapper by the name of Courtney Rose, who will be played by Brandon Micheal Hall.

This young artist, who has yet to receive his big break in music, will run for mayor of his hometown in California in hopes of attracting more buzz for his music and speed up the ever so slow progress.

Courtney, however, gets more than what he originally planned. What was supposedly a step to lobby his career in music eventually turns into his day job since he ends up winning the elections. He might have no idea how to run a city, but with his mother's help, who will be portrayed by "Community" alum Yvette Nicole Brown, he will gain the courage to step up to the job and transform the struggling hometown that he loves.

Aside from the aforementioned stars, "The Mayor" will feature "Glee" actress Lea Michelle. She will play one of Courtney's friends. She, too, will help the lead character foster his newfound career in politics.

On a different note, ABC has a few shows that will air for the first time this fall. Aside from "The Mayor," the network will welcome "The Good Doctor" starring "Bates Motel" alum Freddie Highmore, "Marvel's Inhumans," which will be a two-hour premiere, "Ten Days in the Valley," and "Kevin Probably Saves the World" in the upcoming months.

"The Mayor" airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

