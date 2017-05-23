'The Meyerowitz Stories' News: Adam Sandler With Noah Baumbach May Be the Best Thing to Happen

Known for his best-selling comedies and exemplary performance in hit films like "50 First Dates," "Click" and "Sandy Wexler," Adam Sandler amazes his fans again in his performance as an older son who is neglected and dealing with a limp in the film "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)." Usually slated for roles that make people laugh, his role in the film is like a breath of fresh air and he has gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews so far.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Adam Sandler poses at a premiere for the Netflix original film "Sandy Wexler" in Los Angeles, California, April 6, 2017.

"The Meyerowitz Stories" is about an entire family reuniting again after being estranged, in order to attend and celebrate the artistic work of their father, Harold, who was portrayed by Dustin Hoffman.

Directed and written by Noah Baumbach, the film was Netflix's entry for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The cast is star-studded with Ben Stiller, Grace Van Patten, Elizabeth Marvel and Emma Thompson making up the main team. With such a big production from the entertainment giant, fans expected it to be good, but there wasn't a lot of noise when Sandler was cast for the emotion-ridden film.

According to a review by Vanity Fair, Sandler performed in such a way that fans will forget how he normally is: comedic, witty and funny. Although his role and the film's genre is still consistent with what he's good at, Sandler will apparently show a side of him that fans may not expect. Aside from Sandler's performance, the film excelled in other categories as well, including the dialogue, set design and costumes.

The review from Time also said that Sandler was exceptionally notable in the film as he broke down his own stereotype of a naïve person trying to be an adult. In "The Meyerowitz Stories," Sandler reverses that and becomes the character that is exasperated with everything happening around him and instead urging his family to grow up.

Of course, the positive reviews of the film wouldn't have been possible without Baumbach's genius, who integrated his own personality in the Meyerowitz family. It definitely looks like the film is a serious contender in Cannes.