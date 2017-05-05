'The Mick' Renewed for Season 2; Kaitlin Olson Talks Pembertons' Return

Fans of "The Mick" will not have to worry about its fate, as the Fox comedy has already been renewed for a second season.

Facebook/TheMickFOX'The Mick' has been renewed for a second season.

Fox gave the show an early renewal in February, but an exact number of episodes for its sophomore season remains unknown. It can be recalled that the first season consisted of 17 episodes in total, which is four episodes more than what was initially planned.

The season 1 finale of "The Mick" saw Chris (Laird Macintosh) and Poodle (Tricia O'Kelley) returning home after being missing in action for so long, surprising everyone in the process. However, for star and producer Kaitlin Olson, their return did not really come as a big shock.

"I always knew that the parents would come back at some point in the season," Olson revealed in an Entertainment Weekly blog. "It ended up working out that it was the finale. What I really wanted was a way to wrap this particular season. It was great to know that we had been picked up for a season 2 before we shot this, so we knew that we were going to go somewhere beyond this episode."

Since writing for season 2 does not begin until June, plot details are rather scarce at this point. However, fans can expect to see a change in scenery when it comes to where Mickey and the Pemberton kids will live now that they do not have any money. And while that may be daunting, Thomas Barbusca, who plays Chip in the series, is very excited to see how it all unfolds.

"It's gonna be interesting to see where they end up," Barbusca told Hidden Remote. "I don't know what Chip is going to do without money. He's probably going to try and take a loan out!"

It looks like fans will have to wait a while before they can see Mickey back in action, as the second season of "The Mick" is not expected to premiere until 2018.