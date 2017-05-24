'The Mick' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Huge Changes Are Afoot as Alba and the Pemberton Kids Adapt to Mick's World

Mick (Kaitlin Olson) and the Pemberton kids may have lost their house in the first season finale, but their tragedy opens new doors for major changes — hopefully for the better — when the FOX comedy series "The Mick" returns for its second season later this year.

Facebook/TheMickFOXPromotional image for the FOX comedy series “The Mick” featuring the titular character Mick (Kaitlin Olson) and the Pemberton kids, Ben (Jack Stanton), Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and Chip (Thomas Barbusca).

The freshman series, which was originally slated for a 13-episode first season was later extended to a 17-episode one before being given an early second-season renewal. The series, which was created by the Chernin brothers, John and Dave, stars comedienne Kaitlin Olson in the lead role of a degenerate con artist, who was forced to take responsibility for her niece and nephews when her sister and brother-in-law got embroiled in fraud and tax evasion cases and consequently went into hiding.

In the series finale, the absentee parents made a surprising return, which led to a whole lot of chaos that eventually ended in Poodle (Tricia O'Kelley) and Christopher's (Laird Macintosh) arrest, the revelation that Chip (Thomas Barbusca) is not really a Pemberton, and the tragic burning of the Pemberton mansion by Ben (Jack Stanton).

Actress Olson told Entertainment Weekly that she had always known the parents were coming back and that she wanted to work this turn of events into a finale that was both funny and had "a little bit of heart" without forcing anyone to act way out of their characters.

"I never want to beat people over the head with Mickey having emotions," Olson said. "I liked that she felt displaced and that she felt like these were her kids now, and that she actually cares about them. I also like that she was standing up for them in her own way," she added.

And now that the Pemberton parents are in police custody, the mansion is gone, and the kids and Alba (Carla Jimenez) have been re-entrusted to her care, sans the comforts of their previously affluent lifestyle, will Mick still be able to step up and take responsibility for introducing her new family to her way of life?

"The Mick" season 2 is expected to air later this year on the same Tuesday timeslot at 9 p.m. ET.