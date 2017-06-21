'The Mick' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: No Beginning in Sight Yet for Premiere Episode; Kaitlin Olson to Direct an Episode

Series creators, Dave and John Chernin have always had plans of burning the Pemberton mansion on a later episode, and they did not expect such a momentous event happening so soon in the first episode of FOX's single-camera comedy series "The Mick."

YouTube/FOXKaitlin Olson plays the titular character in FOX's single-camera comedy series "The Mick."

During the show's panel at the sixth annual ATX Television Festival held in Austin, Texas earlier this month, John revealed that while he and his brother, Dave, were struggling to come up with the best possible ending for the first season finale, their manager, Nick Frenkel, who also happened to be one of the producers of the show, came and told them to "Just torch it and figure it out later."

That was exactly what they did. But while setting the Pemberton mansion on fire did open doors for some potentially character-defining changes in the show's second season, the Chernin brothers have since been stuck on what should happen next.

However, there may not be much of a major change when the series returns. John also shared that although they have wanted to "switch things up a bit," they also did not plan on leaving Greenwich, and they were also not keen on changing the entire DNA of the show.

"But we also want to keep you guys guessing a little bit," John added.

Additionally, the Chernin brothers teased that series star Kaitlin Olson, who plays the Pemberton's reckless aunt, Mickey, will be directing an episode in the second season.

"Yeah, I thought about it last year too. I do not like doing things unless I know I'm going to be very good at it, because I'm really hard on myself," Olson shared.

The series, which was renewed for a second season back in February, ended its first season with the surprise return and eventual arrest of the Pemberton parents, along with the family's mansion going up in flames. This leaves Mickey, her niece Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia), her nephews Chip (Thomas Barbusca) and Ben (Jack Stanton), and the housekeeper Alba (Carla Jimenez) with nowhere else to go. Will the tragic loss of their affluent lifestyle pull them closer or will it eventually tear them apart?

"The Mick" retains its 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Tuesdays, and it is expected to return for its second season later this year.