'The Mick' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Michaela Watkins Tapped to Play Mickey's Romantic Rival

Facebook/TheMickFOX 'The Mick' season 2 will premiere on Sept. 26.

Fans of "The Mick" will be seeing a new face in the upcoming second season, as it has been revealed that "Saturday Night Live" alum Michaela Watkins will be appearing in a recurring guest capacity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Watkins, who is currently starring in Hulu's "Casual," will play the role of Trish, a wealthy divorcée who becomes smitten with Jimmy (Scott MacArthur). Finding out about the crush, Mickey will rethink her relationship with him.

"I wanted to make sure we explored the Mickey-Jimmy relationship this year, because I think it's such an interesting dynamic," star and executive producer Kaitlin Olson told the publication.

"There's a lot of high and lows in the Jimmy-Mickey romance this year," creators Dave and John Chernin added.

Season 1 ended with Chris (Laird Macintosh) and Poodle (Tricia O'Kelley) Pemberton suddenly returning home only to be arrested by the police. In the midst of all the chaos and a surprising revelation, Ben (Jack Stanton) started a fire that soon burned down the entire house.

"I think they were left only one option after their house burned down, and that was to check into a five-star hotel, so that's where we'll pick up Season 2," John Chernin said at a Television Critics Association panel earlier this year (via Deadline).

The new season will also further explore Mickey's dynamic with the kids, as well as their differences when it comes to money. The Pemberton kids always had money to spend, so adjusting to this new lifestyle will surely come as a shock to them.

"There are a lot of ups and downs this season," Dave Chernin said at the same panel. "The show works so well when we juxtapose those two cultures."

"The Mick" was given an early renewal in February. Fans will not have to wait very long to see more of Mickey, though, since season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.