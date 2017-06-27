'The Mick' Season 2 Release Date, News: Premiere Date Confirmed; Will Kaitlin Olson Return?

It will not be long before viewers see the Pemberton family in another adventure as it has been confirmed that "The Mick" season 2 will start airing on Sept. 26 on Fox. But one important question remains unanswered — will Kaitlin Olson return for round two?

Facebook/TheMickFOXPromotional image for the FOX comedy series “The Mick” featuring the titular character Mick (Kaitlin Olson) and the Pemberton kids, Ben (Jack Stanton), Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and Chip (Thomas Barbusca).

Olson, 41, has already signed on to reprise her role as Mackenzie Molng (also known as Mackenzie Murphy, Mickey, or Mick) in the sophomore run of "The Mick." In fact, the actress commitment to the sitcom series pushed back the premiere date of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 13 to 2019.

"We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year," Olson said in an interview with TVGuide.com, adding, "So at the end of this coming shooting season of 'The Mick' I'll step right into Sunny after that."

There is no word yet on what will the upcoming season of "The Mick" be about. But during the 2017 ATX Television Festival, creators Dave and John Chernin admitted they have no idea how to start the second season after the entire Pemberton mansion burned down.

"I think it was always in the back of our minds for a later season, and then we were struggling to come up with an ending for the finale," Entertainment Weekly quoted John as saying before a predominantly American crowd. "Nick Frenkel, who's our manager and one of the producers of the show, just came in one day, and he's like, 'Just torch it and figure it out later,'" he added.

While setting the Pemberton mansion on fire actually opened doors for some potentially character-defining changes in "The Mick" season 2, the creators have since been stuck on what should happen next. Since they just started writing the script for the second season, where the Pemberton family will go next is anybody's guess for the time being.