'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey And The Kids To Find Themselves Out Of The Hotel In Season Premiere

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promo image for 'The Mick' season 2

Mickey Molng (Kaitlin Olson) and the Pemberton siblings will have to face a tough time in the premiere episode of "The Mick" season 2.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "The Hotel," Mickey and the kids will be forced to get out of their temporary abode at a hotel by their financial advisors due to overspending. But Mickey and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) will refuse to accept the decision. This will motivate them to come up with a plan to block anyone who will force them to stop the lifestyle that they have been used to.

On the other hand, Mickey's pretending boyfriend Jimmy Shepherd (Scott MacArthur) will teach her nephew Chip (Thomas Barbusca) some tips about how to live in a luxurious hotel. But can Chip follow all of Jimmy's advice?

Meanwhile, the arrival of a new character named Trish will force Mickey to reassess her relationship with Jimmy in "The Mick" season 2.

Trish, portrayed by "Speechless" alum Michaela Watkins, is one of Mickey's old friends who will develop a crush on Jimmy next season. Trish is also described as a rich divorced woman who is currently at the rock bottom of her life. This could mean that a new love triangle is about to start in the show's upcoming installment.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Olson revealed that the new season of the sitcom will deal with the complicated relationship between her character and Jimmy. "I wanted to make sure we explored the Mickey-Jimmy relationship this year, because I think it's such an interesting dynamic," the actress stated.

Series creators Dave and John Chernin also reiterated how the relationship of the show's fan-favorite characters will pan out next season. "There's a lot of high and lows in the Jimmy-Mickey romance this year," the series creators also said.

FOX will air the premiere episode of "The Mick" on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT.