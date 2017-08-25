'The Middle' Season 9 Spoilers: 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna to Appear in Episode 3 as Lexie's Mother

Facebook/The Middle ABC's "The Middle" returns for its ninth and final season this October 3.

The upcoming ninth and final season of "The Middle" will feature Lisa Rinna as Tammy Brooks in its episode 3.

While it is already public knowledge that the upcoming season 9 of "The Middle" will be the last for the hit ABC series, nothing much is known how its story will pan out. However, one of the things that fans can expect from "The Middle" is that Rinna of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will lend her presence to its season 9 episode 3.

According to recent reports, Rinna will be playing the role of Tammy Brooks, the mother of Lexie (Daniela Bobadilla), Axl's (Charlie McDermott) girlfriend. Reportedly, the episode will feature Frankie (Patricia Heaton) and Mike (Neil Flynn) meeting Tammy and her husband for the first time on a weekend in East Indy for another family humor-filled installment.

Meanwhile, although the comedy series' imminent end is saddening, people behind "The Middle" are still grateful for the nine seasons that they have accomplished. After all, reaching nine seasons is, without question, already a feat, much more that they pale in comparison to their fellow ABC comedy series, "Modern Family," as far as popularity is concerned.

"Some know about us, some don't. We are at heart a Midwestern show. If we can be underappreciated for nine years and be on the air, we're lucky," executive producer DeAnn Heline told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

"We feel the reception toward our show is positive and kind. We feel proud of what we're doing. In its own way, the show has been recognized even though it's not a ratings magnet. It's very stalwart and steady," Eileen Heisler, executive producer of the comedy series, added.

While "The Middle" season 9 is not expected to begin airing on ABC earlier than Oct. 3, Heline already assured the fans that its series finale episode will be true to the comedy series. With the plans for the finale episode having been conceived years ago and polished last year, there is no denying that it has been well-thought.

"It's an end that fans will like," Heline said.