'The Mindy Project' Season 6 News: Hulu Series Returns on Sept. 12 for Final Season

Facebook/The Mindy Project "The Mindy Project" season 6 begins airing this September 12.

The sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" has been announced to premiere over Hulu this Sept. 12.

According to reports, the final season of "The Mindy Project" will consist of 10 episodes. While the series is slated to return to the small screen in less than two months, some avid fans can't help but anticipate what possibly may be in store for them.

Among the many questions hovering over the heads of the fans, though, one of the most asked is whether Chris Messina will return to the series and reprise his role as Mindy Lahiri's (Mindy Kaling) lover, Danny, in the past 10 episodes of "The Mindy Project." After all, in April, the actor revealed his desire to return to the show, although he wa not sure if it would happen or not.

"I don't know yet. We haven't talked about it yet... I would love to come back...That whole experience was like a master class in comedy, watching all of those actors. The writers were super gifted. I would love to come back. I'm not sure what's going to happen yet, but I hope so," Messina told Variety last April.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the cameras have already started grinding for the last and final season of "The Mindy Project." However, as of this writing, no one outside the production can really tell how the story of the last season of the Hulu series will pan out.

In a prior interview with Entertainment Weekly, though, Kaling revealed that she is excited about the upcoming series finale of "The Mindy Project" as it will finally address the questions surrounding her Mindy character, such as whether she is married or not.

"The final season is the final time — it's the best time — to confront what that reality is for her. And really, we've put her through the ringer," Kaling said.