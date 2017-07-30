'The Mindy Project' Season 6 News: Mindy Reunites With Danny in Final Installment

Facebook/TheMindyProject Promo image for the final season of Hulu's "The Mindy Project"

Chris Messina is returning for the farewell season of Hulu's "The Mindy Project."

Messina is known for playing Danny, Mindy's (Mindy Kaling) former fiancé and baby daddy, on the hit comedy series. For the series' final season, the actor is confirmed to appear in multiple episodes.

Fans can recall that Mindy married her boyfriend Ben (Bryan Greenberg) in the finale of season 5. However, it looks like things will not be the same when Danny returns to Mindy's life despite their split and Danny's subsequent wedding.

After airing five seasons, "The Mindy Project" is finally coming to an end. Hulu will debut the final installment later in the fall. According to producer Matt Warburton, fans should not worry because they will get the closure they truly deserve. Kaling also stressed that each main character will have a dedicated episode for a proper farewell.

While that might mean that Mindy will get her own happy ending, it may not be the conclusion fans would expect.

"We're romantics," Kaling told reporters during the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, via USA Today. "And I think that happily-ever-after can sometimes be romance, and it can sometimes be contentment with your life."

"We have such a good finale," the actress added. "We have a good finale that we've known for a while."

During the TCA panel, it was also revealed that "Modern Family's" Julie Bowen will be part of the final season as a guest star. She is set to appear as a "rival mother" to Mindy in one of the episodes.

The subject of a possible spin-off was also discussed in the event. Kaling admitted that she flirted with the idea of having a follow-up to her series focused on Garret Dillahunt and Fortune Feimster's sibling characters, Jody and Colette. In the end, she decided to scrap the idea because they have "such a good [series] finale."

"The Mindy Project" season 6 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Hulu.