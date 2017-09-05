'The Mindy Project' Season 6 News: Mindy's Past Flames Return in Latest Trailer

(Photo: Facebook/TheMindyProject) Promo image for the final season of Hulu's "The Mindy Project."

"The Mindy Project" is ready to bid farewell in the latest trailer for season 6.

The series just dropped a new trailer for the next installment, hinting at more hilarious adventures featuring the titular character and her friends. Following Mindy's (Mindy Kaling) decision to elope with Ben (Bryan Greenberg), her exes unexpectedly come back in the picture. Cliff (Glenn Howerton) and Brendan (Mark Duplass) can be seen in the trailer, with Danny (Chris Messina) set to return as well.

Also featured in the trailer is Morgan (Ike Barinholtz), who appears to have a serious injury after a bad fall. His broken neck opens the possibility of him being nursed back to health by Tamra (Xosha Roquemore). "I was in this place," Morgan says while lying at a hospital bed with his legs wrapped in casts.

Despite her divorce, Mindy appears to be doing very well. One scene shows the mother of one talking about the things she is thankful for. "I've got a great job, I've got a great son, 'Will & Grace' is back ... I'm doing good!" Mindy triumphantly declares at the end of the teaser.

Entertainment Weekly revealed last month that Mindy's marriage with Ben ends in season 6. Mindy and Ben met last season during a nurses' strike. Their friendship eventually grew into something more, and she soon fell in love with him. Season 5 showed crazy moments in their relationship, including a crashed bar mitzvah, some conflict with Ben's ex-wife and a breakup.

One of the highlights in the previous season was Mindy and Ben's tense discussion about marriage. Their exchange ended up with Mindy proposing to him on a subway platform, along with the help of Ben's daughter and Mindy's son.

The sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Hulu.