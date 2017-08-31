'The Mindy Project' Season 6 News: Reese Witherspoon Lands Guest-Starring Role in Hulu Dramedy

(Photo: Facebook/TheMindyProject) Promo image for the final season of Hulu's "The Mindy Project."

Reese Witherspoon is set to guest star on the farewell season of "The Mindy Project."

Fresh out of her stint in the HBO dark comedy, "Big Little Lies," Witherspoon is slated to appear in another TV show. The award-winning actress has landed a guest-starring role in "The Mindy Project" season 6.

Series creator and lead star Mindy Kaling announced the news of Witherspoon's casting in a recent Instagram post. The photo shows Kaling's character wearing a puffy vest while holding a cell phone. She seems to be looking at Witherspoon, who is sporting a red off-the-shoulder dress. Both stars look like they are inside a cave.

"Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman I would want to (sic) trapped in a cave with," Kaling wrote in the caption. "(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)" she added.

On Wednesday, Witherspoon also took to social media to share the news of her casting. The mother of three posted a photo of her script, along with the caption: "Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject!"

As Variety points out, Kaling is possibly referring to her first cave scene with Witherspoon in the upcoming live adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time." She and Witherspoon stars in the film as Mrs. Who and Mrs. Whatsit, respectively. Oprah Winfrey is also a part of the cast as Mrs. Which, the third member of the three mysterious creatures who lead a young girl and her brother to rescue their father.

Further details about Witherspoon's character are still being kept under wraps. Kaling's series has welcomed an impressive lineup of guest stars since its debut in 2012. Famous celebrities who appeared in the show include James Franco, Frieda Pinto, Witherspoon's "Big Little Lies" co-star Laura Dern, Shonda Rhimes, Laverne Cox, Seth Rogen, Greta Gerwig, Stephen Colbert and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Hulu.