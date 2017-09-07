'The Mindy Project' Season 6 Spoilers: Danny's Back! Mindy Kaling Shares Photo with Chris Messina

Mindy's baby's father, Danny, is back on "The Mindy Project" season 6. Star and show creator Mindy Kaling shared the photo of Chris Messina (Danny) as proof that he is on the set again.

Kaling shared the picture via Instagram. It showed Danny looking slightly annoyed at Mindy as they sat in what appears to be a lawyer's office.

Mindy and Danny ended their relationship in "The Mindy Project" season 3 despite having a son together. Messina's character eventually appeared in fewer episodes and by the end of season 5, Mindy ended up marrying Ben (Bryan Greenberg).

"The Mindy Project" season 6, however, will reportedly tackle Mindy and Ben's divorce but it still doesn't answer what Danny is doing back on the show. Messina is set for a multi-episode guest appearance in this final season of "The Mindy Project." Hopefully, the ex-couple will finally get the proper closure for their relationship.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season will also welcome Reese Witherspoon as guest. Her exact role was not revealed but Kaling also shared a photo of the Oscar-winning star's appearance via Instagram.

"[Reese Witherspoon] is the only woman I would want to be trapped in a cave with," Kaling captioned. Witherspoon will appear in the show's seventh episode of the season.

Fans expect that "The Mindy Project" will tie up loose ends since the show is on its last leg. Kaling, however, expressed that not every storyline will be resolved but viewers will still get a general sense that her character did evolve after all these years.

The show's end comes at the right time for the actress, writer and producer as she's about to embark on a new life-changing experience: motherhood.

Kaling confirmed her pregnancy in August. While she did not name the baby's father, although she told Willie Geist on his show that she's excited for her new role. She also said she will raise her child with open-mindedness just as her mom did.

"One of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child," the mom-to-be joked.

"The Mindy Project" season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 9:30 p.m. EST on Hulu.