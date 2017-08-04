'The Mindy Project' Season 6 Spoilers: Jody to Have a New Love Interest

Facebook/The Mindy Project "The Mindy Project" season 6 begins airing this September 12.

The upcoming sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" is introducing a new female character, who will eventually become the new love interest of Jody (Garret Dillahunt).

According to reports, while it is already known who this new female character is, Dr. Mary Hernandez, the production has yet to find a Latina actress who will breathe life to the role. Despite this, though, fans can already expect that Dr. Mary Hernandez will eventually become one of Jody's ladylove, apart from Mindy (Mindy Kaling).

Before developing feelings for Jody, though, it has been revealed that Dr. Mary Hernandez will first be a source of headache and annoyance to both Jody and Colette (Fortune Feimster) as they will be losing their patients who will be transferring to Dr. Mary Hernandez.

Meanwhile, apart from introducing a new character, "The Mindy Project" season 6 is also expected to usher back Chris Messina's Danny character as announced by Kaling herself in the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour. Fans of Mindy and Danny, though, are advised to hold their horses as the reunion of the two characters does not mean they will also reunite romantically. After all, both characters are already married to their respective partners.

"We aren't super interested in tying everything up in a bow. We're trying to avoid that, while also leaving the audience with the sense that Mindy had some growth. Happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness, but it also can be a feeling of contentment about your life as a professional person and as a mother," Kaling explained to the reporters present at the summer press tour.

While the reunion cannot be anything romantic, it is suggested that it will still do Mindy and Danny some good. After all, according to "The Mindy Project" executive producer Matt Warburton, the reunion of the two will finally give them a better understanding on what role they have in each other's lives.

"One thing we can promise the audience is a little bit of clarity about where they stand. They're both married to other people, so we went into the final season with that complication, which is fun and delicious," Warburton said.

"The Mindy Project" sixth and final season begins airing on Hulu this Sept. 12.