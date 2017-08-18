'The Mindy Project' Season 6 Spoilers: Mindy and Ben's Marriage to End in Divorce?

Hulu Mindy and Ben's romance may sizzle out when "The Mindy Project" returns for season 6.

After Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) and Ben (Bryan Greenberg) tied the knot at the end of season 5, the newlyweds may not have a happy ending after all once the sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" returns on Hulu.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that Mindy and Ben will decide to end their marriage despite all the struggles that they had to go through before they agreed to spend their lives together in the first place.

In season 5, the couple met during the nurses' strike that Ben instigated. They soon fell in love with each other, but their relationship may not be considered blissful since they encountered several challenges along the way. It includes an unexpected breakup as well as a dramatic encounter with Ben's ex-wife. But despite the challenges, Mindy still decided to propose to Ben on a subway platform in front of her son and her boyfriend's daughter.

However, fans could notice that Mindy may not be really happy with her decision to marry Ben during the ending moments of the season 5 finale. In that episode, Mindy is obviously worried about her and Ben's life together.

In a previous interview with the same publication, Kaling stated that the show will address her character's concern in "The Mindy Project" season 6. "We unpack that look and how that has metastasized over the course of 10 months," the actress and series creator stated.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that "Devious Maids" alum Ana Ortiz will appear in a guest arc in "The Mindy Project" season 6.

Reports claim that Ortiz will portray the role of Dr. Mary Hernandez from another women's clinic that directly competes with Mindy's Shulman & Associates clinic. This could spell trouble for Mindy and her colleagues.

The sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" will be dropped by Hulu on Sept. 12, Tuesday.