'The Mindy Project' Season 6 Spoilers: Mindy Kaling Teases Closure for Fans in Farewell Season

"The Mindy Project" will have a six-month time jump when season 6 returns in the fall.

Facebook/TheMindyProjectPromo image for the final season of Hulu's "The Mindy Project"

Season 5 left off with Mindy (Mindy Kaling) feeling unsure of her future after her tying the knot with Ben (Bryan Greenberg). She had wanted to be with him since the beginning, but it looked life she was having second thoughts about her decision to build a family again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaling and showrunner Matt Warburton shared details on what fans could expect from the show's final season. Kaling noted that knowing about the program's cancellation in advance helped them prepare better for the last 10 episodes. The actress also promised fans that they will get the "satisfying" ending they deserve.

"I want it to feel very satisfying, the ending, so you've felt like you were going on a journey and we were trying to lead you somewhere. So going into that, it's made it extremely funny but also a very emotional season."

Warburton added that the cancellation played a part in the decision to make Mindy a married woman. Now that the lead character has learned so much about herself, it's the right time to settle down with the person she loves. Additionally, he revealed the series will pick up six months after the season 6 finale.

After her stint in "The Mindy Project," Kaling will write and recur in a new sitcom called "Champions." Anders Holm will play the lead character in the upcoming single-camera comedy, which will air on NBC, the network where Kaling got her break as a writer/cast member in "The Office."

The new program will center on an ordinary guy named Vince (Holm), whose life suddenly turns upside fown when his ex (Kaling) meets up with him and drops off their teenage son he did not know about.

The sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" premieres September 2017 on Hulu.