'The Mist' Episode 7 Spoilers: Kevin and Group Seek Sanctuary at the Psych Ward; Father Romanov and Nathalie Prove Themselves

Morgan Spector (Kevin Copeland) and the rest of the group will transfer to the psych ward after the mist enters the hospital. Meanwhile, Father Romanov (Dan Butler) and Nathalie (Frances Conroy) will try to prove their faith in episode 7.

Previously on "The Mist," the generator of the hospital shut down. This ended up opening the electric doors and letting the dark mist in. Kevin and his group were supposed to take his car to find a new sanctuary, but the mist had become too thick and dangerous to walk through.

On the next episode of "The Mist," titled "Over the River and Through the Woods," Mia (Danica Curcic) will bring the group to the psych ward.

It was revealed in episode 6 that Mia's mother had a lot of experiences in a psychiatric ward, which will be useful information that she will utilize on the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Father Romanov and Nathalie will face off at the church.

In a sneak peek from "The Mist" Twitter account, Father Romanov tells Nathalie, "I believe God will spare me, as I am sure you believe nature will spare you."

Later on, the two can be seen exiting the church to walk into the mist, as Nathalie says, "If one of us is right, then you'll know who to follow."

However, there is no guarantee that either of them will survive since everyone who has exposed themselves to the mist has died except for Alex (Gus Birney).

People trapped inside the mall will also begin fighting over their remaining resources. Eve (Alyssa Sutherland) predicts that an anarchy will soon rise now that they are running out of supplies to live off of.

Catch Stephen King's "The Mist" every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike.