'The Mist' Release Date, Latest News: New Trailer Has Arrived

Spike recently debuted a new trailer for the new TV adaptation of "The Mist," which is based on the classic novella written by Stephen King.

(Photo: Youtube/SPIKE)A screenshot from the official teaser for the upcoming TV series "The Mist."

"The Mist" was previously adapted as a feature film back in 2007, which was directed by Frank Darabont. The plot centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime.

While they deal with this fallout, a mysterious mist arrives, separating them from the rest of the world and from each other. Battling the eerie mist and the threats that come with it, family, friends and adversaries turn on each other as they struggle in maintaining morality and their sanity while the rules of society break down.

The new trailer is titled "Destruction," which showcases the horrors awaiting the show's characters and its viewers. The video opens with the image of the mist spreading across town. The suspense builds slowly, but the trailer soon erupts into mayhem, terror and violence. And the monsters lurking in the mist are not the only problem that the people of the town will have to deal with.

"Take away food, take away water, people start doing bad things," Alyssa Sutherland's character Eve is heard saying in the trailer.

Aside from Sutherland, the upcoming TV series stars Morgan Spector, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Washington, Jr. and Frances Conroy.

The TV adaptation of "The Mist" has Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser for TWC-Dimension Television as executive producers, with Megan Spanjian, Matthew Signer and Keith Levine serving as producers.

Ted Gold, senior vice president of scripted original series, and Lauren Ruggiero, senior director of scripted programming, will oversee the TV project for Spike. Vlad Wolynetz is a co-executive producer.

Aside from "The Mist," other written works by King are currently in the process of being adapted as TV shows and feature films. "The Dark Tower" movie will be released this summer, followed by the "It" remake soon after that. A Hulu series titled Castle Rock is also being developed, which is a collaboration between King and J.J. Abrams.

"The Mist" is scheduled to premiere on June 22 on Spike.