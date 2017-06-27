'The Mist' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Kevin to Move Heaven and Earth to be with Eve and Alex

After a successful premiere of Spike TV's latest horror offering "The Mist" last week, the next installment of the TV series will continue to showcase the kind of horror it offers as Kevin (Morgan Spector) will find a way to get to his wife, Eve (Alyssa Sutherland) and daughter Alex (Gus Birney) despite the dangers lurking in the mist.

Facebook/The MistSpike TV's newest science fiction horror is based on Stephen King's novel.

There is no denying that "The Mist" has successfully impressed the viewers and critics alike with its premiere episode. After all, despite its flaws, the science-fiction series based on Stephen King's novel already gave the viewers an idea on what kind of horror it offers after killing a handful of people already just on its first episode.

When "The Mist" returns for its episode 2 this week, it will feature Kevin determined enough to get through the mist in order to be with Eve and Alex, who are at the mall. However, he will not be alone in his dangerous quest as he will band with the other people who have been, likewise, trapped in the police headquarters. Together, they will join forces and come up with the best plan to leave.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode has also revealed that people trapped in the mall will also be panicking, including Eve, Alex, and Jay Heisel (Luke Cosgrove), whom Alex has accused of rape. However, the mall manager, Gus (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), will try to calm the panicking mall-goers.

"The Mist has settled over town as Eve, Alex, and other mallgoers try to manage the rising panic. Meanwhile, Kevin, Adrian, Mia, and Jonah venture out into the mist to get to Kevin's family," goes the synopsis of this week's episode 2 of Spike TV's "The Mist."

How will Kevin reach his family? What dangers lurk in the midst of the mist?

Find out when Spike TV's "The Mist" airs its next episode, "Withdrawal," this Thursday, June 29, at 10 p.m. EDT.