'The Mist' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Kevin's Mysterious Past Unravels

(Photo: Twitter/TheMist) A promotional still from "The Mist" season 1, episode 5, "The Waiting Room."

When "The Mist" season 1 returns to the small screen this week with a brand-new episode, there will be a family reunion involving Kevin (Morgan Spector), but it is by no means a warm and cordial one.

In the previous episode, Clay (Teagle F. Bougere) expectedly did not take the news about his son's tragic fate too well. He was understandably enraged and threatened to shoot them. Bryan (Okezie Morro) tries to stop him and the heartbroken father accidentally shoots him.

In "The Mist" season 1, episode 5, "The Waiting Room," Kevin and company will take their wounded companion to a hospital, where he finds his brother, Mike (Peter Murnik).

Per the synopsis for the installment, their encounter will be "unexpected and painful" so viewers should not expect hugs and gestures of love here.

The description for "The Mist" season 1, episode 5 makes no mention of the group at the mall. The previous episode saw the Mist claim his latest victim and convinced the others that Vic (Erik Knudsen) is a liability and Alex (Gus Birney) is a liar.

Alex manages to come out unscathed after an encounter with the monster, which claimed the life of the little girl she was with. She claims that the Mist for some reason chose not to harm her and just left her alone.

"The Mist" showrunner Christian Torpe teased in a behind-the-scenes clip for the previous episode that this mystery will continue to unfold in the following installments. He teased:

Alex somehow mysteriously survives which becomes an important part of some of the later episodes and propels a kind of hatred against her. What's wrong with this girl since the mist wouldn't want her?

What happened, however, suggested that the Mist seems to know Alex. This is the same feeling that Connor (Darren Pettie) got after his own encounter with the creature.

"The Mist" season 1, episode 5, "The Waiting Room," airs Thursday, July 20, at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.