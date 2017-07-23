'The Mist' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Kevin to Become a Sacrificial Lamb in 'The Devil You Know'

Facebook/TheMistSpike Promotional banner for the upcoming television adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, “The Mist.”

Kevin (Morgan Spector) may be in trouble on the next episode of Spike's horror series, "The Mist."

It has been days since a mysterious cloud of mist with still-unknown origins descended on the small town of Bridgeville. People have died, and some have lost their minds or made some questionable decisions all for the sake of survival. Of course, there is also that lingering desire to know more about what's really going on, and in the next episode titled "The Devil You Know," that said desire may just endanger Kevin's life.

According to the official synopsis for the episode, it seems that the people at the hospital will be throwing Kevin under the bus as an involuntary test subject in order to find out just what makes the mist tick. How does this kind of scenario come about, and how will it ultimately end? Will Kevin even survive what's about to go down, and will he ever see his family again?

The synopsis does not say anything about what's going to happen at the mall, which is where Kevin's wife, Eve (Alyssa Sutherland), and their daughter, Alex (Gus Birney), are. But now that it has been revealed that Kevin isn't really Alex's father, viewers have grown very curious about how this particular family's narrative is going to unfold from here on out.

On the other hand, the church will be quite an eventful place in the upcoming episode. When Nathalie (Frances Conroy) starts discussing her theories about the mist, she will also be setting in motion a series of events that ultimately leads to a violent scuffle between her and an unnamed church parishioner.

What theories does Nathalie have about the mist? And what about it could have possibly upset someone so much that he or she ends up at the wrong end of a parishioner's violent reaction?

Another thing to look forward to in the few remaining episodes is the eventual revelation of fake Bryan's (Okezie Morro) identity and how he connects to what's been going on in Bridgeville, Maine.

"The Mist" airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike.