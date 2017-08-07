'The Mist' Season 1, Episode 8 Synopsis, Plot Rumors: Nathalie's Influence Over the Bridgeville Churchgoers

Facebook/TheMistSpike "The Mist" season 1 to still focus on Nathalie

Nathalie Raven (Frances Conroy) will continue to be a major influence on the churchgoers in Bridgeville, Maine on the next episode of "The Mist" season 1.

The synopsis of episode 8 of "The Mist," titled "The Law of Nature," reveals that the self-confessed messenger of nature will continue to be a big influence on the church parishioners after surviving Father Romanov's (Dan Butler) trial-by-ordeal challenge in the previous episode.

Nathalie managed to return to the church unscathed after walking into the mist with the priest. However, Father Romanov was not able to do the same after the four horsemen of the apocalypse arrived in front of them and threw an arrow that targeted his heart and dragged his body further into the mist. This made the church parishioners believe that Nathalie could help save them from the growing threat of the mist.

The character's importance for survival has been discussed in the behind-the-scene interview with showrunner Christian Torpe, who said that Nathalie may know something that the others do not that could help them end the mist. "She knows something that they don't know. She knows what's going on," the showrunner stated. "They can sort of trust her to guide them to salvation and that gives her a lot of power."

Meanwhile, actor Darren Pettie also explained in the same video that the reason why the residents of Bridgeville believe that Nathalie could be their savior is due to their desperation for a solution to the problem. "People are terrified and afraid. They don't know what to do. Then someone shows up with an answer. I think it's easy for people to lose sight of their own rationality because they're just so desperate to have someone take away the fear," the actor who plays the role of Connor Heisel stated.

The TV adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel of the same title is airing on Spike every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT.