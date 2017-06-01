'The Mist' Series Premiere Date, Plot Spoilers: Upcoming TV Adaptation Is Not a Remake, Says EP

A decade after a movie adaptation came out, Stephen King's novella, "The Mist," is set to have its series adaptation on Spike this summer. Consisting of 10 one-hour long episodes, will this upcoming adaptation finally succeed where the movie version has failed?

In an interview during the Television Critics Association's 2017 Winter Press Tour, as cited by TV Guide, executive producer Christian Torpe described the television series as "a reimagination." Torpe added that they aim to take the same approach as "Fargo" did, wherein the movie and the TV show may be the same but are also different in many aspects.

Torpe's adaptation does not hope to adapt King's story word for word, nor does it want to remake the 2007 movie. It will instead aim to be "like a weird, twisted cousin to the original source material," while also giving fans of the book and the movie something to look forward to.

"The Mist" is set in the quaint lakeside town of Bridgeville, Maine, and is centered around a family that has previously been torn apart by a brutal crime. But as they try to deal with the fallout of the said crime, an eerie mist mysteriously rolls into town from an unknown source, effectively cutting Bridgeville off from the rest of the world.

The isolation, confusion, and general panic that follow will eventually lead to the breakdown of societal rules.

The cast includes Alyssa Sutherland as the troubled wife Eve, with Gus Birney playing her daughter, Alex; Dan Butler as Father Romanov, a priest caught between modernity and tradition; Luke Cosgrove as Jay, a local football superstar; and Serbian-Danish actress Danica Curcic as Mia, a drug addict in search of a mysterious stash of money. Other members of the cast include Okezie Morro, Russell Posner, and Isiah Whitlock, Jr., among others.

The first season of "The Mist" premieres on Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. ET on Spike, and it will reportedly kick off a string of Stephen King adaptations that include the movies "The Dark Tower," coming on Aug. 4, and "It," coming on Sept. 8.