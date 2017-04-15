'The Mist' Trailer, Release Date, Plot Details: Series Adds More Characters and Lockdown Locations

Stephen King's novel, "The Mist," is getting a new TV series adaptation. Its movie version released in 2007 and was helmed by "The Walking Dead's" developer Frank Darabont.



YouTube/SPIKEScreenshot from the upcoming Stephen King-based series, "The Mist."

The upcoming series, created by Christian Torpe, also takes after the 2007 film, and with the debut of its first ever trailer, fans can watch the mysterious vapor slowly engulfing a town, baffling police officers and community residents alike.

Book readers and fans who watched the 2007 film will see that the premise of the upcoming "The Mist" series is more or less the same in the sense that when the strange mist rolled in, dangerous creatures began to appear, prompting fear and panic from the townsfolk.

YouTube/SPIKE

However, the series will introduce many changes from its source material and the 2007 film adaptation, starting with it having more characters and focused locations.

"The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story," says Torpe in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The series will also feature more places of refuge. Instead of showing only the grocery store from the film and novel, the upcoming show will make use of a number of lockdown locations including a church and mall.

Torpe explained that each character will "come up with different theories or beliefs about what's going on," adding that, "eventually, the story lines will dovetail and turn into conflicts."

In addition, it is revealed that sex will play a big part of the story "since it's something that tends to provoke people's dark sides."

More importantly, Torpe wants to show how fear results into things like misogyny or homophobia. "I thought it was incredibly timely to do a show about what people do when they are blinded by fear," he said.

The series casts Alyssa Sutherland ("Vikings"), Isiah Whitlock Jr. ("The Wire"), Bill Carr ("Blackbird") and Luke Cosgrove ("Shiver") among others.

"The Mist" premieres on June 22, 10 p.m. EDT, on Spike.