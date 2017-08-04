The Moto G5 Plus vs. The Moto G5S Plus: Specs and Everything to Know

Motorola official website The Moto G5 Plus is branded as a budget phone.

If there is anything about the Moto G5 Plus that fans know, it would be the fact that it is a budget smartphone that offers some impressive specs for the price tag it was given. However, recent reports indicate that tech giant Motorola may have been too unsatisfied as it has unveiled the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus. Given the success of the Moto G5 Plus, fans are wondering how different the G5S Plus model would be.

According to Expert Reviews, one of the pros of the Moto G5 Plus model is the fact that it has jaw-dropping and spectacular cameras, as well as the sleek design that it offers. Unfortunately, the cons are pretty significant too considering it is the average battery life paired with a non-removable battery that gives consumers no reprieve from the disadvantages of the stock Motorola battery.

The Moto G5 Plus packs quite the specs with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625, 3 GB of RAM, 5-megapixel front camera, 12-megapixel rear camera, and 5.2-inch 1080p display. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Moto G5S Plus looks to be the improvement of the previous models as it packs a 5.5-inch 1080p display, dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is no specific release date yet for the newer models, but fans are expecting to have it in their hands by fall.

Motorola has always been good at listening to what their fans are saying and it is proven by the fact that S models of the previous version of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus are definitely better in the specs department. Hopefully, the tech giant would be able to pull off the full idealization of their models in the newer releases, but until someone actually gets to experience them, the difference is still a mystery.