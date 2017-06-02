'The Mountain Between Us' Release Date, Latest News: Official Trailer Stars Kate Winslet, Idris Elba

20th Century Fox has recently debuted the official trailer of "The Mountain Between Us."

The upcoming survival drama/romance film is an adaptation of Charles Martin's 2010 novel, and stars Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

The trailer shows the incidental meeting of Dr. Ben Bass (Elba) and journalist Alex Martin (Winslet). Their flight out of Salt Lake City gets canceled, and the two end up sharing a charter plane. Unluckily for them, the plane crashes into the High Uintas Wilderness. Ben, an injured Alex and the deceased pilot's dog find themselves stranded, without phone or radio service.

Instead of staying where they are and waiting for rescue, the two of them reached the decision of taking their chances by braving the dangerous and cold mountains of the area. As they advance on their journey, Ben and Alex form an unlikely romance due to the trauma they shared.

Aside from Winslet and Elba, the upcoming movie stars Dermot Mulroney, Beau Bridges and Lucia Walters.

"The Mountain Between Us" is directed by Palestinian-Israeli filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad, who recently worked on projects such as "The Idol" in 2015, "Omar" in 2013 and the 2012 direct-to-video action film "The Courier," which starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mickey Rourke.

Abu-Assad helmed the forthcoming survival drama movie based on a script written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, which is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Charles Martin.

According to Den of Geek UK, the film project was greenlit almost immediately after the literary source material's launch, and it had undergone several casting changes in the years that had passed since.

In early 2012, Michael Fassbender was originally the one tapped to play the lead, but the role went to Charlie Hunnam in 2014, who was set to act alongside Margot Robbie. The "Suicide Squad" actress was briefly replaced by Rosamund Pike, and eventually, the final casting that was confirmed involved Elba and Winslet in the starring roles.

"The Mountain Between Us" is set to hit theaters on Oct. 20.