'The Mummy' News: Universal's Remake Pales in Comparison to 'Wonder Woman'

Launching with high expectations and predicting success in theaters, "The Mummy" flopped at the domestic box office and horribly paled in comparison to Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman." The remake of a classic barely impressed critics and viewers despite the fact that Tom Cruise did give his best in the film.

Facebook/TheMummy Promotional picture for the film "The Mummy."

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, who wrote "Transformers" and produced "Star Trek," "The Mummy" failed to live up to expectations when it hit theaters last June 9. Universal Pictures' attempt to get in on the profitable superhero universe proved to be a strategy that may not have been well thought out.

According to The Washington Post, the remake grossed at only $31.7 million domestically, which raises concerns on how Universal plans to promote their Dark Universe, especially with "Bride of Frankenstein" scheduled to hit theaters two years from now.

Some fans expressed that they were actually excited to see "The Mummy." Considering that Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella were in the film, most expected an epic showdown and a new perspective on the classic. However, there were several things wrong with the film.

Mashable commented on the miscast given the fact that Cruise's character is actually much younger than he is. Although Cruise was the best bet if a studio wanted to sell more tickets, "The Mummy" was supposed to be more than just the profit.

Many also commented on why fans would choose "The Mummy" at a time when the theaters are brimming with less horrific settings what with the release of "Wonder Woman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Although Universal may have wanted to provide a different perspective on the supernatural world, it would have been better if they took what the audience wanted to see into account. For example, "Wonder Woman" came at a time when the world was seriously looking and fighting for the same principles that Gal Gadot's Dianna Prince embodied.

Meanwhile, fans have questioned what makes Universal's Dark Universe worth watching considering the reputation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

Bleak as the numbers and ratings may be, "The Mummy" is only Universal's first step. Here's to hoping they learn from this experience.