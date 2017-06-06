'The Mummy' Reboot News: Alex Kurtzman Film Has No Post-Credits Scene

Alex Kurtzman's action-adventure horror film "The Mummy" does not have a post-credits scene.

"The Mummy" premieres this Friday, June 9

Marvel Studios has set new trends in the film industry. Aside from creating a shared universe for its beloved superheroes, their films' post-credits scenes are what fans look out for. Despite this, Kurtzman's "The Mummy," which is part of Universal Pictures' Dark Universe, does not have an extra scene at the very end of the film that would tease the following movie.

"No, no, that's Marvel's domain," the director told IGN in an interview. "So render unto Caesar what is Caesar's. Maybe it'll feel more appropriate down the line, as the universe builds itself. I don't think any of wanted to be accused of ripping off what they did so well."

Universal's Dark Universe is like Marvel's Cinematic Universe. But instead of superheroes, monsters take the spotlight in this world.

According to Kurtzman, the Dark Universe will be set around the globe, not just in London or in Eastern Europe like it was in the original films. The setting of each film will ultimately depend on the mythology behind the monster.

Actors who have signed up for this film series include Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Russell Crowe, all of whom star in "The Mummy." Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem will also appear in the series in future installments.

The next movie in the Dark Universe is "Bride of Frankenstein," which is slated to debut on Valentine's day, Feb. 14, 2019. Bardem is set to portray the titular character but his female counterpart has yet to be cast for the role.

"Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon will take charge of "Bride of Frankenstein.

"The Mummy" will hit theatres this Friday, June 9.

