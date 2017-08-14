'The Munsters' Revival Set in New York City Now in the Works

(Photo: Facebook/TheMunstersTV) A reboot of the 1960s macabre sitcom "The Munsters" is now in development.

The Munsters are on their way to the modern age.

According to Deadline, Seth Myers and Jill Kargman are developing a reboot of the macabre 1960s comedy, "The Munsters." The upcoming series is set in the hipster New York City neighborhood.

Kargman reportedly came up with the idea of breathing new life to the classic sitcom, which ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966 on CBS. After tracking down the rights to Universal TV, she teamed up with the "Late Night" host to help her produce the series.

Debuted in 1964, "The Munsters" followed a family made of movie monsters residing in a mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Living with them is one normal niece named Marilyn, who also looks like the famous actress Marilyn Monroe. The Munster patriarch Herman is inspired by Frankenstein's monster, while the mother Lily and the grandfather are both vampires. Lily and Herman's only son, Eddie, is a werewolf.

The series was popularly known as the rival of "The Addams Family," another 1960s TV show in the same genre. The 90s movie franchise of "The Addams Family" were all met with mostly positive reviews, which leads some to believe that the feedback will be the same for "The Munsters."

This is not the first reboot for the comedy series. In 2012, NBC tried to revive the program as an hour-long comedy. Unfortunately, the network decided to drop the series and aired the pilot as an hour-long Halloween special instead.

2017 is the year of TV revivals and "The Munsters" is the latest franchise to join the trend. Newsweek points out that a lot of classic programs are being brought back, including the recently-announced "Miami Vice" reboot.

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for the new installment of "The Munsters." Further details are expected to be revealed once the series nears its debut.