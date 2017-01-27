The NES Classic Edition Gets a Limited Quantity Restock at GameStop

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic Edition has gotten restocked at GameStop this week to potentially meet the continued growing demand for the console.

Nintendo official websiteThe NES Classic Edition

Released in November last year in a staggered manner all over the globe, the NES Classic Edition has quickly become a hot commodity causing a shortage of units to accommodate everyone looking to nab one. A number of retailers have reportedly recorded about 196,000 models sold in its very first month of availability, quickly selling out in just a couple of hours after its public launch.

The NES Classic Edition so far has been met with generally positive reviews except for a minor gripe regarding the length of the controller cord. Some owners find it a little bit too short for a comfortable gaming experience. Others, meanwhile, pointed out some emulation glitches but nothing too big of a problem has come out of the console.

Fortunately, popular American video game, consumer electronics company GameStop has refilled their shelves with additional NES Classic Edition this week giving those who have missed their chances the first time to get a unit for themselves. However, the exact number of new orders has not been disclosed with a representative from the retailer only telling GameSpot that there will only be "limited number of units."

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has admitted that they were definitely overwhelmed by the amount of interest turning into sales that the NES Classic Edition has generated. During the Nintendo Switch launch, the exec revealed that there "was the marketplace disconnect that happened" causing them to not be able to meet demand for the mini gaming device.

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30–40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category—that was going to be the buyer [of the NES Classic]," Fils-Aime said. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply."

Some industry peers, however, note that the low quantity released for the NES Classic Edition may have been intended all along. It could be a form of marketing strategy from Nintendo to boost its market prices as well as generate more buzz.