'The New Celebrity Apprentice' News: Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back at Donald Trump on Twitter

"The New Celebrity Apprentice" is down to two finalists, "American Ninja Warrior" host Matt Iseman and Culture Club lead singer Boy George. But ahead of its season finale, it has been revealed that the reality show is not exactly killing it in the ratings.

Facebook/theapprentice'The New Celebrity Apprentice' finale will air on Monday, Feb. 13, on NBC.

The current president of the United States and former host of "The Apprentice" series, Donald Trump, noticed as much and decided to take to his Twitter account to announce how much better the show was when he was still hosting, referring to himself as a "ratings machine."

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California and current host of "The New Celebrity Apprentice," did not take the insult lying down, though. He took to his own Twitter account to fire back at Trump with a video, suggesting that they exchange job titles.

Trump's criticism of Schwarzenegger becoming host of "The New Celebrity Apprentice" has gone on for quite some time now. And, according to The Wrap, the president even addressed the show's low ratings during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast.

"When I ran for president, I had to leave the show. They hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place and we know how that turned out," President Trump said. "The ratings went right down the tubes."

The previous episode of "The New Celebrity Apprentice" saw TV host Brooke Burke and professional boxer Laila Ali get terminated, leaving Iseman and Boy George to compete for the final showdown. In order to do that, help from previous contestants were enlisted.

Iseman was joined by talk show host Carrie Keagen, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, and Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson on his team. Meanwhile, Ali, celebrity fashion designer Carson Kressley, and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams assisted Boy George. The teams are required to set up an ad campaign, along with a variety show, for Carnival Corporation.

The final episode will announce the winner of "The New Celebrity Apprentice," who will get $250,000 donated to the charity designated to them. Musical performances and special guests are set to appear, including "I Am Cait" star Caitlyn Jenner.

"The New Celebrity Apprentice" finale will air on Monday, Feb. 13, on NBC.