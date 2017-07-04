'The Night Manager' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: Tom Hiddleston All Set for Full Frontal Nudity

Tom Hiddleston is not ruling out a return to "The Night Manager" season 2. The actor revealed he's willing to do full frontal nudity in the series if it works for the script.

Speaking with Star2, Hiddleston said he doesn't limit himself when it comes to work. Viewers already saw him stripping down and going partially nude in the first season of "The Night Manager" and he said he's comfortable baring it all. "If it's a thematic part of the story, I don't have a problem with it," he said.

"The Night Manager" director Susanne Bier revealed back in March that the show's follow up is in "slow development." The people behind the project have been working on a script but the series itself is awaiting a greenlight from BBC and AMC, so nothing about a second season has been announced so far.

Bier and her team, however, aren't in a hurry to get confirmed. "We all very much want to do a season two, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of season one," Bier said.

The main cast members – Hiddleston (Jonathan Pine), Hugh Laurie (Richard Roper) and Olivia Colman (Angela Burr) -- expressed interest in working in a second season but figuring out a schedule has been a struggle as well. "It's like a Venn diagram to bring these three actors together to film another series," an insider shared.

"The Night Manager," a spy drama series in the vein of James Bond, aired for six episodes in February 2016 in the U.K. and April 2016 in the U.S. The show earned numerous awards and praises from both viewers and critics alike, thus earning a potential second season.